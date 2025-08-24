Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. HSBC lowered Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew SNATS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

SNN opened at $37.5330 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 63.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 500.0% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

