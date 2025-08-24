Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,608,724 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 662% from the average daily volume of 211,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Snipp Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

