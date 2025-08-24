SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $18.12 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.1208.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 13.5%

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.53% and a negative net margin of 177.64%.The business had revenue of $289.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

