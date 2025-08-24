Solitario Resources’ (XPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.20 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Solitario Resources Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Solitario Resources has a 1-year low of $0.5380 and a 1-year high of $0.8888. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solitario Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Solitario Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 570,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources by 54.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Resources in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Featured Stories

