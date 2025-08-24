Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $12.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.
SSYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Stratasys from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th.
SSYS opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $940.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.57. Stratasys has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.88.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.15 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
