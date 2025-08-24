Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $12.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Stratasys from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,803,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,764 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,592,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,082,000 after acquiring an additional 109,331 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,613,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 111.9% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,466,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 102.3% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,197,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,491 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSYS opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $940.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.57. Stratasys has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.88.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.15 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

