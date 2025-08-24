Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $455,209.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,234.02. This represents a 30.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,554,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,477 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 545.2% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,742,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $46,902,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $33,995,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

SGRY stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $826.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.96 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

