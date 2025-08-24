Swiss National Bank Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 952.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH opened at $87.5170 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.05%.The firm had revenue of $197.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Nancy Ham sold 400 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $31,204.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,357.94. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 763 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $64,832.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,410.51. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,955 shares of company stock worth $251,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.