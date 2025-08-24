Swiss National Bank Has $2.14 Million Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 6,189.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,805,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,943,000 after buying an additional 2,761,385 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,235,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,600,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after purchasing an additional 771,017 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,118,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 741,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 601,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of ESRT opened at $7.6550 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 5.67%.The company had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

