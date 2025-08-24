Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. $VRNT

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 14,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Verint Systems stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $34.80.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.61 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Verint Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-2.930 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

