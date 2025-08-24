Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of Preferred Bank $PFBC

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average is $86.04.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.04%.The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Preferred Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

