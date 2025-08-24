Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYF. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.05.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $73.1650 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,376,450. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $11,506,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 70.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

