Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $4.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $3.34 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $899.98 million, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

In other Taboola.com news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 20,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $75,311.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,872,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,771,413.75. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,205,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,602 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 7,419,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 412.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,249 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,217,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 665,944 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

