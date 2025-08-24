Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of TPR opened at $99.5640 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $114.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.60.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $1,317,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $265,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $491,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 28,158 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 39,077 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

