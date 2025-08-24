TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Cut to Hold at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.7%

TRP stock opened at $51.1540 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.6148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2,565.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,306,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,815,000 after buying an additional 15,694,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,434,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,983,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,164,000 after buying an additional 7,562,887 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,808,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $935,627,000 after buying an additional 5,053,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,758,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,845,000 after buying an additional 3,664,862 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

