TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Receives $149.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.30.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $179,009.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,231.44. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $189,153.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,722.05. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $9,115,025. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 16.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 95.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $149.8510 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.56. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $153.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

