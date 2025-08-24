Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.1%

WSM stock opened at $203.3670 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.48 and its 200-day moving average is $172.67. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $4,929,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,580 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,442.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 445.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

