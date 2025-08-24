Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TME. Macquarie set a $29.80 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.5%

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Shares of TME opened at $25.3660 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,948,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,993,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,206,000 after acquiring an additional 404,674 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,553,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,677,000 after acquiring an additional 155,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

