TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WULF. JMP Securities upped their price target on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citizens Jmp raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on TeraWulf from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $9.16 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 91.42%.The firm had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. TeraWulf’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $39,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,244.16. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 83,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 583.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 725,322 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

