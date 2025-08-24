The AES Corporation $AES Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in AES were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of AES by 37.4% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 291,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 79,355 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at $1,172,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 148,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 39.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,349,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 382,843 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AES opened at $13.4650 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The AES Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%.AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

