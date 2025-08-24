The Clorox Company $CLX Stock Position Decreased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,119 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Clorox Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE CLX opened at $120.1760 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

