The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bolthouse Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $16,827,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $412.9960 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $410.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

