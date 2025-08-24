TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.
TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8%
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
