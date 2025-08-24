TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $130.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.
TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.
In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,774,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $501,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,859 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
