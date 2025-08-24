TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $212.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TKO. Citigroup lifted their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TKO opened at $185.6470 on Thursday. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $194.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.08 and its 200-day moving average is $162.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,593,099.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 146,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,736. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,561 in the last 90 days. 61.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $895,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 418,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,443,000 after buying an additional 394,038 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.