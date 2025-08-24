Toro (NYSE:TTC) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Toro stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Get Toro alerts:

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Toro Price Performance

Toro stock opened at $79.1070 on Friday. Toro Company has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Toro by 94.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the first quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TTC. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price target on Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Capmk cut Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

View Our Latest Report on Toro

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.