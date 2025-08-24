Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $61.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,750.44. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.