Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trinity Industries stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $29.0040 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 14,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 278,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 77,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

