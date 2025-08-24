Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Price

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s previous close.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COLD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $14.9180 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $650.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.95 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 49,833.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.