Truist Financial’s (TFC) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFC. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Truist Financial Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $45.8880 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 56.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 71.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

