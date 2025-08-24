Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participacoes Trading Up 2.6%

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participacoes

Shares of UGP opened at $3.3650 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 8.9% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 9,457,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 776,808 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 42.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,695,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 803,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 75.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,878,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 806,463 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,654,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 608,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,382,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

