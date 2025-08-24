Universal (NYSE:UVV) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, Zacks Research raised Universal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UVV

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of Universal stock opened at $56.6240 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Universal has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $67.33.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.51%.The business had revenue of $593.76 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Universal

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $148,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,293.41. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $245,855.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,918.50. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 38.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the first quarter worth about $437,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal

(Get Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.