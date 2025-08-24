Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Holdings Lifted by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 185.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $59.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

