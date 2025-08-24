Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) vs. InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Critical Review

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) and InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Viasat and InterDigital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat -13.11% -6.37% -1.91% InterDigital 51.92% 53.44% 25.99%

Volatility & Risk

Viasat has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterDigital has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

86.1% of Viasat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of InterDigital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Viasat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of InterDigital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viasat and InterDigital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat $4.52 billion 0.83 -$574.96 million ($4.62) -6.05 InterDigital $868.52 million 7.91 $358.61 million $14.03 18.98

InterDigital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viasat. Viasat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterDigital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viasat and InterDigital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat 0 5 4 0 2.44 InterDigital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Viasat presently has a consensus target price of $21.1250, suggesting a potential downside of 24.36%. InterDigital has a consensus target price of $160.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.91%. Given Viasat’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viasat is more favorable than InterDigital.

Summary

InterDigital beats Viasat on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed broadband satellite communication systems comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas; and space systems design and satellite networking development systems. The company's Government Systems segment offers government mobile broadband products and services include mobile broadband modems, and terminals and network access control systems; mesh and hub-and-spoke satellite networking systems; secure networking, cybersecurity, and information assurance products; and tactical data link solutions. It designs and development of satellite and ground communications systems and network function virtualization, as well as ground-based network subsystems, as well as space system design and development products and services include architectures for GEO, MEO, LEO satellites, and other satellite platforms. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc. operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming. It designs and develops a range of innovations for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company also develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G wireless networks, as well as mobile terminal devices; and 3GPP technology portfolio in 5G, 5G, advanced and 6G, as well as technologies for automobiles, wearables, smart homes, drones, and other connected consumer electronic products. In addition, it provides video coding and transmission technologies; and engages in the research and development of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. Further, the company's patented technologies are used in various products that include smartphones, tablets, consumer electronics, and base stations; televisions, laptops, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, streaming devices, and connected automobiles. InterDigital, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

