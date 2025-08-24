VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $11.80 to $12.60. The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.65. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. VNET Group shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 945,871 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VNET Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.63, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.18.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). VNET Group had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. VNET Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

