Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 88840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

Get Vontier alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VNT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Vontier Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,723 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,515,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after purchasing an additional 999,755 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,365,000 after purchasing an additional 66,620 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,975,000 after purchasing an additional 613,746 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,824,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,063 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.