Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMC opened at $292.2970 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.08. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.27.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

