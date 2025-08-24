Wall Street Zen Downgrades Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Sell

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

