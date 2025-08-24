Wall Street Zen Downgrades MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Buy

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MKS in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

MKS Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $105.25 on Friday. MKS has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $125.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.05 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that MKS will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,955. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $27,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,490.20. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,388,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,599,000 after acquiring an additional 300,356 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,250,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,494,000 after acquiring an additional 958,607 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 52.9% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,466,000 after acquiring an additional 494,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,065 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

