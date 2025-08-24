Wall Street Zen Downgrades Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) to Sell

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,108 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

