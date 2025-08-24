Wall Street Zen Downgrades QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Hold

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QNST has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of QNST opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.84 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 0.43%.QuinStreet’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. QuinStreet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 360,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in QuinStreet by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in QuinStreet by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 21,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in QuinStreet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in QuinStreet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 32,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.