Wall Street Zen Downgrades SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Hold

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.25. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

