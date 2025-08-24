Wall Street Zen Downgrades US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to Buy

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.55.

US Foods Trading Up 0.8%

USFD opened at $78.0320 on Friday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $56.47 and a 12 month high of $85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,160. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in US Foods by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

