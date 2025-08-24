Wall Street Zen Downgrades X Financial (NYSE:XYF) to Buy

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
X Financial Stock Up 6.5%
XYF opened at $15.7510 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $658.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $317.32 million for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 25.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
X Financial Company Profile
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than X Financial
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.