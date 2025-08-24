Wall Street Zen Downgrades X Financial (NYSE:XYF) to Buy

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

X Financial Stock Up 6.5%

XYF opened at $15.7510 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $658.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $317.32 million for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 25.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in X Financial by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in X Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of X Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

