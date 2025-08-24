Wall Street Zen Upgrades Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to Buy

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AFYA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Afya in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised Afya to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.50 target price on Afya and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Afya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of AFYA opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Afya has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Afya by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Afya by 1,099.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Afya by 2,115.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

