Wall Street Zen Upgrades Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Buy

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Hologic Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 193.6% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

