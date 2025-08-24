Wall Street Zen Upgrades Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) to Hold

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Netlist Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS NLST opened at $0.84 on Friday. Netlist has a 12 month low of $0.6075 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $245.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

