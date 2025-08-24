Wall Street Zen Upgrades NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to Hold

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NJR

NewJersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $47.8830 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. NewJersey Resources has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NewJersey Resources will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewJersey Resources

In other NewJersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 35,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,211.80. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NewJersey Resources by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.