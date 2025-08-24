Wall Street Zen Upgrades Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) to “Strong-Buy”

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NUS opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $386.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.68 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 4,532 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $38,250.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,472.68. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett bought 6,500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 162,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,970.10. This represents a 4.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

