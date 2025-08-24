Wall Street Zen Upgrades Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) to Buy

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PWR. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $379.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $385.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.26. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 185.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

