Wall Street Zen Upgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to “Buy”

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Terex Stock Up 6.5%

Terex stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Terex will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,554. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Terex by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Terex by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

